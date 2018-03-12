Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Has son of former California Assembly speaker been released from prison?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 09:00 PM

Q: Is Esteban Nuñez, son of former legislator Fabian Nuñez, stil in prison? Where has he done his time?

Lilly K., Carmichael

A: Esteban Nuñez, son of former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Nuñez, was released from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione in April 2016, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

Esteban Nuñez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges stemming from the stabbing death of a Mesa College student, Luis Santos, after Esteban Nuñez and his friends had been turned away from a party near the San Diego State University campus Oct. 4, 2008. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger subsequently granted a clemency application to reduce the sentence to seven years. The governor’s executive order was signed Dec. 30, 2010, but it was not announced until hours before he left office Jan. 2, 2011. The action to reduce the prison term was taken without notifying the prosecutors and victims of the crime.

The San Diego district attorney challenged the commutation on behalf of the state and three surviving victims of the attack, and Santos’ parents filed a related lawsuit.

In September 2012, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Lloyd Connelly ruled in Schwarzenegger’s favor, finding that the California statute known as the Victim’s Bill of Rights does not apply to clemency proceedings.

The plaintiffs appealed to the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento, and on June 2, 2015, a three-justice panel of that court upheld Connelly’s decision.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question