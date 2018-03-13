Timothy McKenna, 59, remains in Placer County Auburn Main Jail on $210,000 bail.
Bicyclist arrested on suspicion of robbing Auburn bank

By Benjy Egel

March 13, 2018 07:27 AM

Auburn police arrested Timothy McKenna, 59, on Monday after he allegedly robbed a credit union branch despite not having a weapon.

About 3:20 p.m. Monday, McKenna walked into the First U.S. Community Credit Union branch at 424 Grass Valley Highway carrying a case, according to an Auburn Police Department news release. McKenna, who lives in the Central Valley town of Madera, then allegedly demanded money from the tellers.

Bank employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash out of fear the suspect’s case held a gun, but hit a robbery alarm and called police after he fled northeast on foot.

Police found McKenna riding a bicycle in the surrounding area and arrested him after a short foot chase. Witnesses later said he was the same man who had robbed the credit union. There is no evidence suggested he possessed a gun Monday.

McKenna was booked into Placer County Auburn Main Jail about 5:10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of robbery and remained in custody in lieu of $210,000 bail as of Tuesday morning.

