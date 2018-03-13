Car strikes bicyclist in downtown Sacramento

An automobile crashed into a bicycle in downtown Sacramento on Monday afternoon, sending the cyclist to the hospital.
The accident happened around 2 p.m., March 12, 2018, on J Street, on the east side of 5th Street. The victim appeared to be bleeding from a head injury, according to a witness at the scene who shot video of the accident. He was transported to the hospital possibly with moderate to severe injuries.
The vehicle had significant windshield and hood damage.
No other details were available.
