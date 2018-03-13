Traffic lights out at busy Folsom intersection after single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at Folsom Auburn Road and Greenback Lane has knocked out traffic signals at the intersection, the Folsom Police Department reports.
The crash also also ruptured a fire hydrant. Police officials said drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next two hours while repairs are made.
They also remind motorists that California law requires drivers to treat non-functioning lights as an all-way stop sign.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
