A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at Folsom Auburn Road and Greenback Lane has knocked out traffic signals and ruptured a fire hydrant at the intersection.
A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at Folsom Auburn Road and Greenback Lane has knocked out traffic signals and ruptured a fire hydrant at the intersection. Folsom Police Department
A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at Folsom Auburn Road and Greenback Lane has knocked out traffic signals and ruptured a fire hydrant at the intersection. Folsom Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Traffic lights out at busy Folsom intersection after single-vehicle crash

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

March 13, 2018 01:31 PM

A single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at Folsom Auburn Road and Greenback Lane has knocked out traffic signals at the intersection, the Folsom Police Department reports.

The crash also also ruptured a fire hydrant. Police officials said drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next two hours while repairs are made.

They also remind motorists that California law requires drivers to treat non-functioning lights as an all-way stop sign.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question