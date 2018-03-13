Coroner identifies pedestrian killed crossing street in Carmichael

A man struck and killed while crossing a street in Carmichael on Sunday night has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 55-year-old Bobby Wilson.
Wilson, a Carmichael resident, was walking westbound across Walnut Avenue, north of Marconi Avenue, about 8:50 p.m, when he crossed directly into the path of a northbound 2001 Volkswagen Beetle, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Wilson was not in a crosswalk and was struck by the front end of the Volkswagen, driven by an 18-year-old Carmichael woman, the news release said.
Wilson was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, where he died of his injuries about a hour later, according to the CHP.
