Convicted rapist watched his target for over 10 years. He struck on her 79th birthday

By Cathy Locke

March 13, 2018 04:41 PM

A 31-year-old man accused of breaking into a Citrus Heights home and sexually assaulting a woman on her 79th birthday has been convicted by a Sacramento County jury.

Dustin Todd Smith was found guilty Monday of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. The jury also found that the victim was older than 65 and that the offenses were committed during a burglary, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney's office news release. Smith was also convicted of assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy and oral copulation.

The attack occurred Aug. 31, 2017. The victim, a widow, lived alone in a home around the corner from Smith's residence. Smith broke into her house in the early morning and entered her bedroom while she was asleep. When he pulled the sheets off the victim, she woke up and screamed. She struggled with Smith, but he overpowered her and sexually assaulted her, the news release said. The woman suffered injuries from the attack.

Detectives collected video from nearby residences, and the surveillance video and DNA evidence linked Smith to the assault. Smith later stated that he had been watching the victim for at least 10 years, the news release said.

Smith is to be sentenced April 7 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Helena Gweon.

