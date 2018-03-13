Johnny Ring
Pollock Pines man sought in fatal El Dorado County stabbing

By Cathy Locke

March 13, 2018 07:41 PM

A Pollock Pines man is being sought in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the El Dorado County community of Cedar Grove.

The Sheriff's Office released a photo of Johnny Ring, 42, who is sought for questioning. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Three men are believed to have been involved in a dispute with the victim, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone who knows where Ring is, or who has information regarding the stabbing, is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 530-621-6600 or 911.

Pony Express Trail was shut down Tuesday evening between Mount Danaher Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard for the investigation.

