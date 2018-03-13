Approximately 1,285 pounds of marijuana were found in black tote boxes Tuesday, March 13, 2018, when Nevada County sheriff's deputies and federal drug enforcement agents served a federal search warrant in the 15000 block of Lola's Echo Road in the Nevada City area, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
A BMW and $1 million worth of marijuana seized after search of Nevada County property

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 13, 2018 08:19 PM

A Nevada City man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement agents seized an estimated $1 million worth of marijuana during a search of property in Nevada County.

Members of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Task Force assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in executing a federal search warrant about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Lola's Echo Road in the Nevada City area.

Deputies and federal agents located approximately 1,285 pounds of marijuana in black tote boxes and about 576 marijuana plants under cultivation, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Marijuana was being grown indoors, underneath a secondary dwelling, or "granny" unit, on the property, the news release said.

Federal agents seized the marijuana and a 2014 BMW 750LI as asset forfeiture, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Jose Gregorio Luna, 34, was contacted during service of the warrant. He was arrested by DEA agents on suspicion of federal drug offenses and booked into the Nevada County Jail.

