Two men sought in two separate Grass Valley bank robberies

Grass Valley police are asking the public's help in identifying two men sought in connection with two separate bank robberies that occurred in February.
The first was reported at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bank of the West on Brunswick Road, and the second, at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 22 at Tri Counties Bank on Sutton Way, according to a Police Department Facebook post. It is not known whether the two robberies are related, but in each case the robber presented a teller with a note demanding money and each man then left with cash, the news release said.
The man sought in the Bank of the West robbery is described as in his 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a dark complexion, dark hair and dark facial hair, and a thin build. The man in the Tri Counties Bank robbery is described as white, in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build.
Police released surveillance photos of both men and ask anyone who recognizes them to call the Grass Valley Police Department's investigation unit at 530-477-3161.
