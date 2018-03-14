One man released, two others arrested in El Dorado County homicide

A man detained for questioning has been released and two other men arrested in Tuesday’s stabbing death of a 35-year-old Pollock Pines man.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jeremy Fortuin. Deputies found him with multiple injuries when they responded just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing on Pony Express Trail in Cedar Grove.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, but Fortuin died of his injuries, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Interviews with witnesses indicated that Fortuin had been involved in a dispute, leading investigators to ask the public’s help Tuesday in finding 42-year-old Johnny Ring. Ring was brought in for questioning about midnight Tuesday, and after interviews, he and another witness were released.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two Pollock Pines men, Chase Bomar, 19, and Cody Bomar, 21, who had fled to Nevada.
With the assistance of Carson City SWAT officers, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives located and arrested the two men on suspicion of murder, the news release said.
Sheriff’s officials said no one else is sought in connection with the stabbing.
