Man charged with murder in crash that killed 2-year-old passenger

By Benjy Egel

March 14, 2018 08:51 AM

Grass Valley resident Albert J. Silva was released from a local hospital Tuesday and booked into Nevada County Jail on a slew of charges, including murder, stemming from a single-vehicle crash that killed his 2-year-old passenger on Monday night.

Silva, 38, was booked on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child abuse, DUI causing injury or death and probation violation.

Silva had been driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 20 when he started rolling onto the gravel shoulder about 9 p.m. He attempted to correct his path but overcompensated due to his intoxicated state, according to a California Highway Patrol news release, and flipped the car several times before it came to a stop.

The 2-year-old boy was ejected from the Focus and was pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital shortly after arrival. Silva sustained major injuries but survived the crash, perhaps in part because he, unlike the passenger, was wearing a seat belt.

The boy’s identity had not been made public by the Nevada County Coroner’s Office as of Wednesday morning.

Nevada County has established a Witness Crisis Line to support people suffering from increased anxiety, self-destructive thoughts or flashbacks after traumatic events such as deadly car crashes. In case of emotional crisis, call 530-265-5811.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052

