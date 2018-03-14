A 50-year-old student is accused of phoning bomb threats to Solano Community College

A 50-year -old Solano Community College student has been arrested in connection with bomb threats that prompted evacuation of the college's three campuses on Monday.
Lavirrise Bynes of Vallejo was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of reporting a false bomb threat and criminal threats to cause great bodily injury, according to a Solano County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Two calls were received shortly after noon Monday at the college's Fairfield campus.. In the first, received about 12:05 p.m., the caller stated, "I don't have much time. There is a bomb on each campus." In the second call, which came in about 12:08 p.m., the caller stated, "There is three campuses and we gonna bomb all of them, one of them is gonna go off soon," according to the news release.
A Solano Community College employee told authorities the caller sounded like a female trying to disguise her voice, the news release said.
Never miss a local story.
Evacuation of the college's Vacaville, Vallejo and Fairfield campuses affected more then 8,000 students, 170 staff members, 350 teachers, and children who attended the Early College High School and Early Childhood Center, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The calls initially were blocked, but Solano Community College Police Department and Sheriff's Office investigators were able to identify the the telephone number, locate the address and telephone used, and the suspect believed to have made the threats., the news release said.
Comments