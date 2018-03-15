Could Sacramento’s police chief play for the Kings? Watch, and you decide.

Does Daniel Hahn have a second career when he retires as Sacramento’s top cop? Perhaps as a shooting guard for the Kings?
Sacramento’s police chief scored 46 points in one minute at a basketball arcade machine at Florin Road Bingo, according to the department. And there’s video proof of the feat.
Hahn is seen in the video sinking basket after basket during an event to raise money for youth programs in the community.
It was all part of the March Madness Bingo Night event on Tuesday, where proceeds benefited the Sacramento Police Foundation and Sac Police Activities League programs.
Never miss a local story.
Of course, the Kings didn’t need Hahn’s help Wednesday night as they beat the Miami Heat 123-119.
Comments