Sacramento Police Chief scored 46 points in one minute at a basketball arcade machine at Florin Road Bingo during a fundraiser. Sacramento Police Department
Sacramento Police Chief scored 46 points in one minute at a basketball arcade machine at Florin Road Bingo during a fundraiser. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Could Sacramento’s police chief play for the Kings? Watch, and you decide.

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 15, 2018 08:10 AM

Does Daniel Hahn have a second career when he retires as Sacramento’s top cop? Perhaps as a shooting guard for the Kings?

Sacramento’s police chief scored 46 points in one minute at a basketball arcade machine at Florin Road Bingo, according to the department. And there’s video proof of the feat.

Hahn is seen in the video sinking basket after basket during an event to raise money for youth programs in the community.

It was all part of the March Madness Bingo Night event on Tuesday, where proceeds benefited the Sacramento Police Foundation and Sac Police Activities League programs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of course, the Kings didn’t need Hahn’s help Wednesday night as they beat the Miami Heat 123-119.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question