Teen was last seen last year in Citrus Heights. National center seeks her

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for assistance to help find a teenager, last seen in Citrus Heights, who went missing last year.
Christy Davis, now 17, went missing in March 2017, according to a center news release. She may in the Sacramento area or may be attempting to travel to Las Vegas.
She is described as 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 167 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, but dyed her hair blond.
Anyone with information about Davis is asked to contact the center at 1-800-843-5678 or the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.
