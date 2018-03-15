Steven William Zahourek
Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Police seek suspected Citrus Heights bank robber

By Anthony Sorci

March 15, 2018

The Citrus Heights Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old man wanted for a 2016 bank robbery in which a victim was injured.

Steven William Zahourek is sought for the June 9, 2016, robbery at the Citibank at 5610 Sunrise Blvd., according to a Police Department tweet. He pushed down a victim, who suffered injuries, and stole money from the person’s hand, officials said.

A felony warrant was issued for Zahourek’s arrest, but he has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Police Department at 916-727-5500. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524 and reference case No. CH-16-04995.

