Police seek suspected Citrus Heights bank robber

The Citrus Heights Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old man wanted for a 2016 bank robbery in which a victim was injured.
Steven William Zahourek is sought for the June 9, 2016, robbery at the Citibank at 5610 Sunrise Blvd., according to a Police Department tweet. He pushed down a victim, who suffered injuries, and stole money from the person’s hand, officials said.
A felony warrant was issued for Zahourek’s arrest, but he has not been apprehended.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Police Department at 916-727-5500. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524 and reference case No. CH-16-04995.
