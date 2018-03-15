Chains, hatchets & crowbars: Sacramento's most wanted fugitives this week

How do you end up on Sacramento's most wanted list? Coming after someone with a hatchet will do the trick, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers' March 13 list.
Here's this week's edition of the Sacramento area's most wanted fugitives. These four men and women are all wanted on felony warrants by law enforcement around the Sacramento Valley.
Jonathan Howard Hughes
Jonathan Hughes is wanted by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office for grand theft after he allegedly stole $10,000 worth of iPhones from a Placerville Walmart, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities believe he used a 2012 white Nissan Altima in the robbery. The Altima has two distinctive stickers in the back window, a large red hand in the upper left corner and a smaller sticker in the lower right corner.
Hughes has full neck tattoos and is blonde with blue eyes.
Katrina Marie Haslam
Katrina Haslam is wanted by the Sacramento Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to cause great injury, being involved in or causing an accident resulting in injury and vandalism.
In February, Haslam threatened her victim with a crowbar, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. She then chased the victim's vehicle down the street, smashing the passenger side window in with the crowbar. After the victim drove away, Haslam drove around cars on the wrong side of the road and caused two vehicles to crash into each other.
Haslam has two tattoos, a feather on her left shoulder and "19" on her right shoulder. She was last known to live on the 500 block of Cabana Way in Stockton.
Skyler Lane
Skyler Lane is wanted by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department for assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Lane is wanted after he hit his victim in the face with a chain and lock, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. The victim sustained serious injuries during the assault.
Lane has red hair and green eyes, and is known to frequent the Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks area.
Ronald Isenhower
Ronald Isenhower is wanted by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department for assault with a deadly weapon, threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and endangering the life or health of a child.
Isenhower hit his victim in the head with a hatchet during a confrontation with the victim, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.
Isenhower has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last known to live on the 3900 block of Renick Way in Sacramento.
Tune in next week for four more of the Sacramento area's most wanted criminals.
