Capital City Freeway crash injures several people

Several people were injured Thursday afternoon during a multiple-vehicle collision on eastbound Capital City Freeway at N Street, the Sacramento Fire Department reports.
All lanes of the eastbound Capital City Freeway were initially closed to traffic along with the transition from Highway 50 to the Capital City Freeway, said Officer Michael Bradley, California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The California Department or Transportation reported about 2:15 p.m. that all lanes had reopened to traffic but the area remained congested.
Bradley said two separate collisions occurred near the same location. Multiple people were injured in a six-vehicle collision, while no injuries were reported in the other crash involving two vehicles, he said.
Bradley said he did not know the number of people injured.
Because of of traffic congestion due to the collisions, tow trucks had to be brought to the site traveling in the reverse direction via the N Street ramp, Bradley said.
