'A bullet in your brain': Online threats, an arrest and the fear hanging over 3 schools

Trevor Joseph Marshall sent a video and a text message to his former friend explaining exactly how their lives would end. Marshall was going to kill himself and he was going to take his friend with him.

“I’m going to put a bullet in your brain,” he reportedly told the teen – a student at Roseville’s Adelante High School – on a Snapchat video. In his hand was an assault-style rifle.

Shortly after, Marshall posted another Snapchat message to his friends, telling them he wanted "death by cop."

He wouldn't get his wish. Instead, the 19-year-old Roseville man was arrested by Roseville police with a loaded .223-caliber weapon in a restaurant's parking lot just 3 miles from Granite Bay High School.

Marshall's social media postings are among the accounts in court documents seeking a restraining order against Marshall that detail the tense hours before his March 5 arrest. The statements obtained by The Bee offer the most clear picture so far of the man now behind bars, the danger surrounding that day and the threat that school officials say still hangs over the campuses.

Three principals and a senior Roseville Joint Union High School District official seek to force Marshall to stay away from Adelante, Oakmont, and Granite Bay high schools as well as the district’s offices.

A Placer Superior Court hearing on the restraining order is set for March 26 in Roseville.

Trevor Marshall court documents These documents show a declaration supporting the restraining order from the school district describing the incident, and actual petition for the restraining order. The name of the student who was allegedly threatened has been redacted by The Bee.

Marshall was briefly freed from custody in the pre-dawn hours of March 6 after posting $50,000 bail, but a judge revoked bail and Marshall was re-arrested March 7, court records show. A temporary restraining order was granted that day.

Marshall sits in a Placer County jail cell in Roseville on a no-bail hold ahead of an April 9 hearing in Auburn. He man faces charges of making criminal threats, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unlawful assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine – a 30-round magazine recovered by police. Marshall also faces a special allegation of use of a firearm.

Defense attorney Terry Gilbeau spoke with The Bee on Thursday before leaving his offices to see Marshall. He declined to comment on the criminal allegations, saying he still awaits evidence from Placer County District Attorney's prosecutors, but spoke briefly on the pages of declarations filed by school and district officials.

"As for the pleadings filed by school officials, I will be visiting the jail shortly to talk with Mr. Marshall about what is factual, what is incorrect," Gilbeau said. "I saw him briefly over the weekend. He's obviously concerned about some of the allegations, and understandably so."

Gilbeau says he plans to be in court for the March 26 restraining order hearing.

District officials did not respond to reporters' requests for comment Thursday. But school and district officials in the documents said they feared for the safety of students and staff, citing Marshall’s “agitated and distressed state of mind,” his access to firearms and his belief that his arrest was a "setup."

He’d had suicidal thoughts for days, one of the declarations read. Marshall told friends online just two weeks before his arrest that he was going to Sierra College to end it all before a group of friends showed up at the campus to “talk him down.”

At home, Marshall’s parents were having trouble – father was in and out of the house, friends said – and Marshall’s plans to enlist in the Navy were scuttled after he failed a drug test, read another.

A few minutes after noon March 5, four Oakmont students walked into their principal’s office with the words that may have saved lives: “Our friend is not stable. We think he might want to commit suicide.”

Tensions were already high at the district's campuses in the wake of the school massacre just weeks earlier that left 17 people slain at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as well as two threats to its own schools. The threat issued March 5 was the second in as many weeks against Adelante High or one of its students and the third at a Roseville Joint Unified School District campus.

Roseville police swept classrooms and searched students Feb. 23 after a message scrawled on a restroom stall suggested a plot to open fire on the school and warned students to flee the campus, according to a letter to parents. Police locked down the campus for an hour but found no weapons.

Granite Bay High received a scare on Feb. 27 after a threatening note found in a student restroom forced officials to shut down that campus. Officers methodically searched the school, releasing students after each classroom received the all clear, district officials said in a prepared statement.

Marshall had been texting the group since mid-morning, including the “death by cop” line, the students told Oakmont principal Rob Hasty, and said Marshall had already driven to Adelante. He was angry with his former friend, they told Oakmont vice principal Sondra Myles. An argument at a party the previous weekend lit the fuse, officials later learned, according to the declarations.

Marshall sent the student another video of himself driving past Oakmont – the high school campus attended by his alleged target’s brother – while pointing an assault-style weapon out the window.

But Marshall’s would-be target had left school earlier Monday, they said, and Marshall was on the road searching for the teen he now wanted dead.

"Why are you upset?" one of the students asked via text, according to Myles' declaration. Marshall texted that the student was “dissing me. I’m just upset,” before texting another student in the office that he was planning to go to target practice that day.

Marshall posted a Snapchat video showing he had a gun, said the students who then passed a phone to Myles showing two more, one of a gun in the trunk of Marshall’s car, the other of Marshall in front of the car, holding a magazine for the weapon in back.

Myles had seen enough.

“We called 911,” Myles said in her declaration.

In the controlled frenzy that followed, a plan quickly formed. It was about 12:30 p.m., when Adelante principal Amy Lloyd called the district office. The first Roseville police officers had arrived at her campus with word of Marshall's threat on the student's life, Brad Basham, the district's personnel services director, said in his declaration.

Basham briefed the district's top administrators and headed to the Adelante campus with district superintendent Ron Severson. Roseville officers and two Oakmont students, meanwhile, were in the streets searching for a potentially armed Marshall, the students staying in contact with Marshall via Snapchat under the department's watchful eye.

Back at Adelante, Basham and Lloyd, along with Hasty and Granite Bay principal Jennifer Leighton, were deciding whether to lock down the three campuses with their nearly 4,000 students.

Police were also in contact with the target of Marshall's threats. Set up a spot to meet, the officers told him. He chose a Chipotle Mexican Grill on Douglas Boulevard, a few miles from the Granite Bay campus.

Marshall sent a text to one of the boys waiting behind in Hasty's Oakmont office: "I'm at Chipotle," it read.

The students saw a second text minutes later. It was about 1:15 p.m. It read, "The police are here."