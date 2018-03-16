The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District knocked out a large barn fire off Carlisle Avenue in South Sacramento on Friday. The barn, an outbuilding and former residence, was largely destroyed in the blaze. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District knocked out a large barn fire off Carlisle Avenue in South Sacramento on Friday. The barn, an outbuilding and former residence, was largely destroyed in the blaze.
Crews battle outbuilding fire in south Sacramento

By Anthony Sorci

March 16, 2018

Area firefighters extinguished a blaze early Friday in a former residence being used as a detached outbuilding in south Sacramento.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel, assisted by Cosumnes Fire and Wilton Fire crews, controlled the fire on Carlisle Avenue.

Challenges firefighters dealt with were water supply in an area without nearby hydrants and downed overhead power lines that fell due to heat of fire, according to a Sacramento Metro district tweet.

Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

