Crews battle outbuilding fire in south Sacramento

Area firefighters extinguished a blaze early Friday in a former residence being used as a detached outbuilding in south Sacramento.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel, assisted by Cosumnes Fire and Wilton Fire crews, controlled the fire on Carlisle Avenue.
Challenges firefighters dealt with were water supply in an area without nearby hydrants and downed overhead power lines that fell due to heat of fire, according to a Sacramento Metro district tweet.
Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.
