Olivehurst man drowns after ATV crash in ravine

An Olivehurst man was killed early Saturday after the ATV he was operating rolled over, pinning him in a shallow pool of water where he drowned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A witness told the CHP that the driver of the ATV, a man in his 50s, attempted to cross a “narrow, steep ravine at a minimal rate of speed” at 2:20 a.m.
As he traveled down the ravine on private property on Second Avenue in Olivehurst, the vehicle overturned, landing on top of the driver and pinning him beneath one to two feet of water at the bottom of the ravine.
The man was unconscious and not breathing when a witness and a nearby resident pulled him from the water. Emergency personnel were not able to resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Comments