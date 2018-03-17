Braydon Lesseos
West Sacramento man arrested in connection with shooting

By Barbara Harvey

March 17, 2018

A West Sacramento man was arrested late Friday in connection with a Wednesday shooting in that city, police said Saturday.

Braydon Lesseos, 22, was arrested after a West Sacramento Police officer spotted a yellow van similar to the one involved in Wednesday’s shooting, police said. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which Lesseos was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Limewood Road. Surveillance photos and video released by the Police Department show the man apparently trying to break into vehicles before firing several gunshots, one of which struck a home, according to Sgt. Roger Kinney, Police Department spokesman. No one was injured.

Police said Lesseos has prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and vehicle theft. Lesseos is on Post Release Community Supervision in Yolo County.

The investigation also uncovered that Lesseos has access to a gold Honda, matching the description of a vehicle used in connection with in several burglary and thefts from vehicles in the Southport area, police said.

Lesseos is being held without bail at the Yolo County Jail.

