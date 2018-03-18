Rocklin's Engine 23 firefighters stayed busy Friday after they rescued a child who found the door lock in their car and locked their parent out of the car while the child was still inside. Rocklin Firefighters
Rocklin firefighters rescue children from locked car, closet

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

March 18, 2018 08:05 AM

Rocklin's Engine 23 firefighters had a busy day Friday after they rescued two children from behind locked doors in two separate incidents.

One of the children managed to lock him or herself in his parents' car after finding the door lock on the car, according to a post on the Rocklin Firefighters Facebook page. The page posted a video of the incident that shows firefighters using a slim jim to rescue the child from the car.

The second child had to be rescued from behind a closet door after he or she locked him or herself inside the closet, according to the Facebook post.

The firefighters used the incident as a chance to give parents advice on how to keep their children safe and avoid issues like these in the future.

"While these incidents were complete accidents, when buckling and loading children try to keep your keys in your pocket," firefighters wrote in the Facebook post. "At home make sure you have keys available to any keyed locking doors."

Both children were quickly rescued from behind the locked doors and reunited with their parents, according to the Facebook post.

