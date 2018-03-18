Kennedy High School students were evacuated to a nearby Elks Lodge today after a student threatened to shoot up the school and hide bombs throughout the building's B and C wards. Benjy Egel
Kennedy High School students were evacuated to a nearby Elks Lodge today after a student threatened to shoot up the school and hide bombs throughout the building's B and C wards.
Sacramento Police investigating another threat to Kennedy High School

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

March 18, 2018 05:33 PM

The Sacramento Police Department was investigating a social media threat linked to Kennedy High School on Sunday, a department spokesman said.

The investigation comes two days after school administrators and police officers evacuated the Greenhaven-area campus in response to a text chain, sent to multiple students, threatening a shooting and explosion at the school.

Sunday’s investigation was prompted by multiple calls to the department about a social media post, said Sgt. Vance Chandler. While he didn’t know the specifics about the threat, he said it was related to a firearm.

“We have our detectives that are currently investigating the threat,” Chandler said. “We take these threats very seriously and we continue to work with the Sacramento City Unified School District to investigate these swiftly and thoroughly.”

A school district spokesman did not immediately return a request for more information, though Chandler said the department and the district would work collaboratively to share updated information about the threat.

Police have contacted one person in connection to the social media posting on Sunday, though no one was in custody, Chandler said. As of Sunday afternoon, there was nothing to indicate that the threat made on Friday and the one made on Sunday were connected, he added.

Police cleared the campus by mid-afternoon Friday after sending teams to search for explosives. The department had no suspects that day but believed the suspect was a student.

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

