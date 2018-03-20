Traffic backs up on Highway 50 after body found in car’s back seat

Traffic on Highway 50 is congested Tuesday morning after authorities found a dead man in his car on the freeway’s shoulder.
California Highway Patrol officers saw a car pulled over on the side of eastbound Highway 50 about 2:30 a.m. near Scott Road in Folsom, said Tommy Riggin, CHP-Rancho Cordova spokesman. They approached the car and found a man lying unresponsive in the back seat.
Officers broke through the front passenger window to see if the man was having a medical episode, but he remained unresponsive.
After calling the Folsom Fire Department, officers began pulling the man out of the car, at which time they noticed he had suffered a gunshot wound in his chest from a firearm found in the backseat.
Investigators had not yet concluded whether the bullet wound, which is believed to be self-inflicted, was intentional. The victim had not been identified as of Tuesday morning, but Riggin said he was in his mid-30s and drove an early 2000s Chevy Cavalier.
Westbound traffic was traveling 15 to 30 mph beginning at the El Dorado County line, and eastbound traffic was slowed starting at Folsom Boulevard. The far right eastbound lane had been closed off but was expected to about 9 a.m.
