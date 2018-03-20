A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m. Placer County Sheriff
Man barricades himself in his Foresthill mobile home, sets fire to residence

By Anthony Sorci

March 20, 2018 10:54 AM

A Foresthill resident started a fire at his mobile home Tuesday morning after Placer County Sheriff’s Office personnel were trying to serve him a search warrant.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence on Baltimore Mine Road, then started a fire, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Team has a perimeter on the mobile home. Firefighters are on the scene and no evacuations are necessary, authorities said.

