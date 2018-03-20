Man barricades himself in his Foresthill mobile home, sets fire to residence

A Foresthill resident started a fire at his mobile home Tuesday morning after Placer County Sheriff’s Office personnel were trying to serve him a search warrant.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence on Baltimore Mine Road, then started a fire, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Team has a perimeter on the mobile home. Firefighters are on the scene and no evacuations are necessary, authorities said.
