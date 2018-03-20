Photo illustration
Photo illustration Alan Cleaver Flickr
Sheldon student arrested in connection with bathroom stabbing

By Benjy Egel

March 20, 2018 01:26 PM

A Sheldon High School student accused of stabbing a fellow classmate Monday on campus was arrested later that evening.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall at 9:20 p.m. on charges related to the stabbing, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department news release. His identity is not being released because he is a minor.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old student about 1:30 p.m. Monday in a bathroom near the school’s gymnasium. The victim then left campus and went to a nearby house, where a relative called 911.

A school resource officer and other first responders then went to the house, where Sacramento Metro Fire Department personnel helped take the victim to a Kaiser Permanente medical center. He was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Sheldon High School was locked down from about 1:40 to 3 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

