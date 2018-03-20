He thought he was meeting a teen for sex. Instead, he was arrested

A Sacramento man is in Placer County Jail after allegedly attempting to meet with a minor for sex.
Dustin Fitzgerald, 37, is accused of contacting a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on social media for sexual purposes. Instead, he was communicating with Placer County sheriff’s detectives, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
During the correspondence, Fitzgerald sent sexually explicit videos of himself and arranged to meet the “girl” to have sex, the news release said. When Fitzgerald arrived for the arranged meeting, he was met by detectives.
Fitzgerald was booked into Placer County Jail in Auburn on Friday and is being held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
