Union Mine High School student arrested after allegedly threatening others

By Cathy Locke

March 20, 2018 05:56 PM

A student at Union Mine High School was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening students at the El Dorado County campus.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received a report that a student had made threats against a group of students at the school, located in the town of El Dorado, south of Placerville. School administrators located the student, and a school resource officer began investigating the allegations, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

After speaking with the deputy and school staff members, the student was removed from the campus and arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. Deputies subsequently visited the student's home and found no weapons or other items of interest, the news release said.

The student was booked into juvenile hall.

A week earlier, a Union Mine student was arrested after allegedly making threats against a staff member at the high school.

