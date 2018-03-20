Roseville High student allegedly had note threatening to shoot school staff member

A Roseville High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being found with a note threatening a school staff member, according to Roseville police.

A teacher notified school administrators of a concern with a student and sent the student to the office, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

School administrators and a Roseville police youth services officer assigned to the high school interviewed the student. The officer searched the student and found a note threatening to shoot a school staff member, the news release said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to juvenile hall.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the threat.