Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Roseville High student allegedly had note threatening to shoot school staff member

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 20, 2018 08:01 PM

A Roseville High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being found with a note threatening a school staff member, according to Roseville police.

A teacher notified school administrators of a concern with a student and sent the student to the office, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

School administrators and a Roseville police youth services officer assigned to the high school interviewed the student. The officer searched the student and found a note threatening to shoot a school staff member, the news release said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to juvenile hall.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the threat.

