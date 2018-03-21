Man who shot at deputies from inside burning mobile home believed to be dead

SHARE COPY LINK A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m. Placer County Sheriff

A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m. Placer County Sheriff