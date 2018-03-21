A Foresthill home targeted for a search warrant was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team set up a perimeter on the mobile home. No evacuations had been made as of 11 a.m. Placer County Sheriff
Man who shot at deputies from inside burning mobile home believed to be dead

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 21, 2018 10:51 AM

Placer County Sheriff’s Office personnel are sifting through the ashes of a mobile home Wednesday morning after a man set it ablaze when they attempted to serve a search warrant Tuesday.

Investigators expected to find the suspect’s body during their search of the home in Foresthill, said Lt. Andrew Scott, spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office’s special enforcement team tried to serve the search warrant about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baltimore Mine Road, but the man barricaded himself inside and set fire to the structure. He also shot at the Sheriff’s Office’s special enforcement team from within the burning home Tuesday, striking an armored vehicle once.

Contained to the home, the fire contained raging into the night under the watch of deputies. Two family members were evacuated from the home, which Scott said had been completely destroyed.

Scott declined to disclose the suspect’s name or why the Sheriff’s Office had attempted to serve the search warrant, saying the information would be released Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect did not have any known history of mental illness, Scott said.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

