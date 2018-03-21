Sacto 911

Gun talk prompts lockdown of Roseville High School

By Anthony Sorci and Cathy Locke

March 21, 2018 12:10 PM

Roseville High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after a student overheard a conversation in which a gun was mentioned, the Roseville Police Department reports.

School officials locked down the campus as a precaution while officers investigate. About 12:15 p.m., police reported in a tweet that no weapon was found but that officers will continue to investigate.

On Tuesday, a Roseville High School student was arrested after being found with a note threatening a school staff member, according to Roseville police.

A teacher notified school administrators of a concern with a student and sent the student to the office, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

School administrators and a Roseville police youth services officer assigned to the high school interviewed the student. The officer searched the student and found a note threatening to shoot a school staff member, the news release said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to juvenile hall.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding that threat.

