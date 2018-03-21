Sacto 911

Folsom two-vehicle crash kills one, injures two others

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

March 21, 2018 01:05 PM

One person died and two others were injured during a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Folsom.

The crash, reported at 11:46 a.m., took place on Blue Ravine Road at Crossing Way, said Sgt. Andrew Bates, Folsom Police spokesman.

One person died in the crash and two others were taken to an area hospital, Bates said.

Blue Ravine Road is closed from East Bidwell Street to Riley Street during the accident investigation, Bates said.

Return to sacbee.com for updates.

