Folsom two-vehicle crash kills one, injures two others

One person died and two others were injured during a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Folsom.
The crash, reported at 11:46 a.m., took place on Blue Ravine Road at Crossing Way, said Sgt. Andrew Bates, Folsom Police spokesman.
One person died in the crash and two others were taken to an area hospital, Bates said.
Blue Ravine Road is closed from East Bidwell Street to Riley Street during the accident investigation, Bates said.
Never miss a local story.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Comments