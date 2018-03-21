Reward boosted to $10,000 in search for Colusa man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Colusa man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in January has been increased to $10,000.

The Colusa City Council on Tuesday authorized an additional $5,000 for the reward fund established in an effort to locate 22-year-old Salvador Garcia Jr., who is suspected of killing 21-year-old Karen Garcia, according to a Colusa Police Department Facebook post. The woman's body was found Jan. 14 in her vehicle in a Woodland parking lot. The Yolo County Coroner's Office determined that she died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Karen Garcia went missing Jan. 8, the day after her sister Jessica was killed, along with five other people, in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Woodland.

Salvador and Karen had been living with their 2-year-old daughter, Avianna, in an apartment in the 400 block of Oak Street in Colusa before their breakup. A search of the apartment turned up blood evidence, as did a search of Salvador's car, according to Joshua Fitch, Colusa police chief.

The Colusa Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshal's Office, previously offered a reward of up to $5,000 in the case. The City Council's action increases the total amount to $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding Salvador Garcia Jr. is asked to call the Colusa Police Department at 530-458-7777. Tips can remain confidential.



