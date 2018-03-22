Simi Valley police hope to catch a burglar who stole California Lottery Scratcher tickets and was caught on camera. Simi Valley Police Department
Will he get lucky? Watch burglar steal reams of California Lottery tickets.

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 22, 2018 08:19 AM

Simi Valley police hope to get lucky and catch a burglar who stole reams of Scratcher Lotto Tickets and was caught on camera.

He forced his way into the 76 Gas Station at 2605 Stearns St. in Simi Valley on March 5, 2018, around 4 a.m. Police released the video Wednesday in hopes of catching him.

On March 5, 2018, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a male subject forced his way into the 76 Gas Station located at 2605 Stearns Street in Simi Valley and stole a large amount of California Lottery Scratcher tickets. The video shows him pulling the tickets off a reel like a hose.

The burglar associated with the burglary cashed out the stolen lottery tickets within three hours of the burglary.

The Simi Valley Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lorencz at (805)583-6224. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, you may do so through the Simi Valley Police Department Mobile App or by contacting Ventura County Crime Stoppers by texting “BUSTED”, then your crime tip information to CRIMES (274637), or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

