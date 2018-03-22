Man sought in connection with fatal February shooting in Arden Arcade

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of Brodrick Miller Jr. of Sacramento.

On the night of Feb. 26, deputies found Miller in a car outside the Cambridge Apartments in Arden Arcade. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies provided first-aid and life-saving measure, but Miller was pronounced dead by arriving Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.

The Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls about 9:45 p.m. from residents in the Edison Avenue and Truax Court area who reported hearing gunshots.

Surveillance video from the area of the homicide shows the man, described as approximately age 18 to 25 with a thin build, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

The man was seen in and around the apartment complex on Truax Court before the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.