Meet Sacramento's most wanted fugitives for the week of March 22

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

March 22, 2018 02:42 PM

Welcome to this week's updated edition of Sacramento's most wanted fugitives. All four of this week's people on the run are wanted on felony warrants by the Sacramento Police Department.

Erick Cruz-Moya

WantedSuspects-58315-20180320204735-CRUZ-MOYAErick03-20-18.jpg
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers

Erick Cruz-Moya is wanted on charges of threats to commit a crime causing great bodily injury, battery causing great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

Cruz-Moya and another person allegedly got into a confrontation with security guards at a club on 26th Avenue in Sacramento on March 10, 2018. Cruz-Moya allegedly twisted a guard's hand so hard that he broke the guard's finger during the fight.

Cruz-Moya is a 26-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live on the 2800 block of Pope Avenue in Sacramento.

Luis Humberto Mendez, a.k.a. Luis Perez

WantedSuspects-58313-20180320204026-MENDEZLuis03-20-18.jpg
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers

Luis Mendez is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and assault likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

Mendez's alleged victim heard about an altercation outside a home on September 26, 2017. When the victim walked outside, he said he saw Mendez sitting in a white SUV. Mendez then allegedly sped off, made a U-turn and drove into the victim, knocking him into the air.

Mendez is a 29-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live on the 100 block of El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

Angela Evans

WantedSuspects-58316-20180320211452-EVANSAngela03-20-18.jpg
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers

Angela Evans is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury and vandalism, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

On February 24, 2018, Evans allegedly accused her victim of having her dog. When the victim told Evans that the dog was not there, Evans allegedly cut a hole in the victim's tent, forced her way in and cut the victim's hand with her knife.

Evans is a 52-year-old white woman with red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her left leg, left shoulder and right hand, and is transient in the Sacramento area.

Dorian Shameel Hill

Dorian Hill is wanted for having a concealed firearm on his person, according to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

Hill was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on October 28, 2017. During the stop, police allegedly found Hill to have a loaded gun in his waistband. There was allegedly a second weapon in the driver's side door as well.

Hill is a 25-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes.

