Police-shooting protesters shut down major Sacramento thoroughfare during commute

Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark have shut down I Street in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute.

Motorists are stuck on I and 9th streets at the moment. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

Protesters began at Cesar Chavez Plaza across from City Hall, went into the building chanting "Face the people!" and have since moved back outside onto I Street.

Watch Nashelly Chavez's live report from the scene:

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.