Protesters marching against the police shooting of Stephon Clark stopped drivers on I Street in Sacramento near Cesar Chavez Plaza on Thursday. Nashelly Chavez
Police-shooting protesters shut down major Sacramento thoroughfare during commute

By Nashelly Chavez

March 22, 2018 04:28 PM

Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark have shut down I Street in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute.

Motorists are stuck on I and 9th streets at the moment. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

Protesters began at Cesar Chavez Plaza across from City Hall, went into the building chanting "Face the people!" and have since moved back outside onto I Street.

Watch Nashelly Chavez's live report from the scene:

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

Nashelly Chavez
Benjy Egel
Cathy Locke
Anthony Sorci
Darrell Smith
Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues.

