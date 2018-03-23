Sacto 911

At-risk man missing after walking away from Carmichael nursing home

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 07:05 AM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Michael Doyle, an at-risk man who went missing from a nursing home in Carmichael on Thursday morning.

Doyle, 54, was last seen about 9 a.m. leaving Windsor El Camino Care Center in the 2500 block of Carmichael Way, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He suffers from a diminished mental capacity as a result of several illnesses, and is not considered a danger to himself or others.

New Doyle.JPG
Michael Doyle
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 142 pounds with short brown/gray hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Doyle was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants, yellow socks and no shoes.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone with knowledge of Doyle’s whereabouts to call 916-874-5115.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

