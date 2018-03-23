The Stephon Clark shooting
Top stories and videos in our ongoing coverage of the Stephon Clark shooting
Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man holding a cellphone, was shot to death by Sacramento police Sunday, March 18, in the backyard of his grandparents’ home. Bodycam video of the shooting released by the police department unleashed protests in the city starting on Thursday that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 and the entrance of Golden 1 Center.
MARCH 20
Police fired 20 times at South Sacramento man fatally shot while holding a cellphone
Stephan Clark was holding only his cellphone when he was fatally shot on the night of Sunday, March 18, 2018 by two Sacramento Police officers who fired at him 20 times, the department said Tuesday.
MARCH 21
‘Show me your hands.’ Police video shows death of Stephon Clark in a hail of gunfire
The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam, dash cam and helicopter footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
MARCH 22
Another Trayvon Martin? Sacramento protesters rage over Stephon Clark’s death
The day after Sacramento Police released video of the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, protesters disrupted Sacramento's downtown commute and the Kings game. Activists and family members of Clark demanded answers, and his family hired the lawyer who represented Trayvon Martin.
MARCOS BRETON: You probably won’t be satisfied with how this Sacramento police shooting plays out
The video of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento Police may create unrealistic expectations of justice in the public. When the officers are cleared, the task for Sacramento chief Dan Hahn will be staggering.
MARCH 23
‘Shoot her 20 times in the back.’ Protest over Stephon Clark’s death turns ugly
About 200 marchers took to Sacramento's streets again a day after shutting down Interstate 5 and surrounding the Golden 1 Center, preventing most fans from attending the evening Kings game on Thursday.
Did Stephon Clark obey officers’ orders to show his hands before he was shot?
Veteran Sacramento civil rights lawyer Mark Reichel reviewed police videos of Sunday's slaying of Stephon Clark and says he is disturbed by comments audible on tape that appear to confirm Clark was approaching police with his hands out.
ERIKA D. SMITH: Mad about Stephon Clark protesters shutting down the Kings and I-5? Check your privilege
Black Lives Matter protesters shut down the Sacramento Kings game on Thursday, March 22, after blocking Interstate 5 to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Some say, protesters were wrong. Progressives should think again.