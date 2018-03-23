The Stephon Clark shooting

Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man holding a cellphone, was shot to death by Sacramento police Sunday, March 18, in the backyard of his grandparents’ home. Bodycam video of the shooting released by the police department unleashed protests in the city starting on Thursday that blocked traffic on Interstate 5 and the entrance of Golden 1 Center.

The day after Sacramento Police released video of the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, protesters disrupted Sacramento's downtown commute and the Kings game. Activists and family members of Clark demanded answers, and his family hired the lawyer who represented Trayvon Martin.

The video of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento Police may create unrealistic expectations of justice in the public. When the officers are cleared, the task for Sacramento chief Dan Hahn will be staggering.

About 200 marchers took to Sacramento's streets again a day after shutting down Interstate 5 and surrounding the Golden 1 Center, preventing most fans from attending the evening Kings game on Thursday.

Veteran Sacramento civil rights lawyer Mark Reichel reviewed police videos of Sunday's slaying of Stephon Clark and says he is disturbed by comments audible on tape that appear to confirm Clark was approaching police with his hands out.

Black Lives Matter protesters shut down the Sacramento Kings game on Thursday, March 22, after blocking Interstate 5 to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Some say, protesters were wrong. Progressives should think again.