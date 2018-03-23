Downtown protest over death of Stephon Clark turns ugly Friday

Peaceful protests Thursday in Sacramento gave way to chaos Friday as marchers broke at least one car window while shutting down streets near City Hall, angry over the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

At about 2:15 p.m., a sometimes-disorderly crowd of about 150 marchers arrived in front of old City Hall on I Street after marching from the Capitol.

There, marchers confronted a woman in an SUV with whom they appeared to have a verbal altercation. A protester jumped on the hood of her car. Another smashed her back window as she slowly tried to drive away.

By 2:20 p.m. police had arrived on the scene.