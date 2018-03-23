Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Downtown protest over death of Stephon Clark turns ugly Friday

By By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 01:22 PM

Peaceful protests Thursday in Sacramento gave way to chaos Friday as marchers broke at least one car window while shutting down streets near City Hall, angry over the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

At about 2:15 p.m., a sometimes-disorderly crowd of about 150 marchers arrived in front of old City Hall on I Street after marching from the Capitol.

There, marchers confronted a woman in an SUV with whom they appeared to have a verbal altercation. A protester jumped on the hood of her car. Another smashed her back window as she slowly tried to drive away.

By 2:20 p.m. police had arrived on the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question