One arrest reported in Friday’s protests over Clark’s fatal shooting

One man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism during Friday’s protests over the Sunday shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police, according to the department.

Sacramento police arrested Darius Dobbins, 23, after witnesses said he smashed the driver’s side window of a Yolo Bus on 10th Street at Capitol Mall on Friday evening during the second straight day of protests over Clark’s death.

Dobbins was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and released early Saturday.

The afternoon protest in downtown Sacramento turned unruly and violent as marchers confronted motorists stuck in traffic, blocked the evening commute at multiple intersections and delayed light-rail and bus service.

There were no arrests reported after a Friday night vigil for Clark turned into a tense standoff between officers and protesters just as it was about to end.

The vigil for Clark began at Florin Road and 29th Street before 8 p.m. and turned into another protest march.

Protesters were returning to their vehicles at Florin Road and 29th Street after marching four miles through south Sacramento and blocking several intersections.

Suddenly patrol cars sped to the scene, sirens blaring, lights flashing. Protesters had jumped and pounded on parked police vehicles.

Police in helmets faced off against angry protesters screaming into the officers' faces for half an hour. Then the police began to retreat, with officers on foot walking backward and patrol cars going slowly in reverse, forming a line.

Some pursued the officers but others in the crowd urged them to give the police space.

By 11:30 p.m. the situation began to diffuse.