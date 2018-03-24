Sacto 911

Man dies in three-vehicle crash on Highway 49

By Barbara Harvey

bharvey@sacbee.com

March 24, 2018 02:25 PM

A 60-year-old Alleghany man was killed Friday afternoon in a three-car crash on Highway 49 after a Dodge Ram traveled into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said a 75-year-old Nevada City man was driving a Dodge pickup northbound on Highway 49 near Rush Creek Way in the Nevada City area at 2:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the southbound lane, causing a head-on collision with a Jeep Wrangler, sending the Jeep careening down an embankment.

Debris from the crash hit the windshield of a third vehicle, causing the driver minor injuries.

The Nevada City man was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries. Authorities pronounced the driver of the Jeep dead at the scene. He is believed to have not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the CHP.

Investigators said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

