Lori Lee Garcia
Lori Lee Garcia Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Lori Lee Garcia Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Applegate woman arrested for ‘stealing money from a dead friend,’ authorities say

By Barbara Harvey

bharvey@sacbee.com

March 24, 2018 02:41 PM

A 55-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for “stealing money from a dead friend,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Property Crimes detectives arrested Lori Lee Garcia, 55, of Applegate, on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, and theft by use of another person’s bank access card after she totaled $7,500 in charges on the credit card of a deceased male friend.

Detectives said Applegate had been caring for the man before his death on Jan. 12, but did not have power of attorney over the victim and did not have permission to use his credit card.

Surveillance footage showed Garcia using the man’s card at several stores, detectives said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Garcia was booked at the Placer County Jail in Auburn and later released on bail.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question