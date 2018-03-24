Applegate woman arrested for ‘stealing money from a dead friend,’ authorities say

A 55-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for “stealing money from a dead friend,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Property Crimes detectives arrested Lori Lee Garcia, 55, of Applegate, on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, and theft by use of another person’s bank access card after she totaled $7,500 in charges on the credit card of a deceased male friend.
Detectives said Applegate had been caring for the man before his death on Jan. 12, but did not have power of attorney over the victim and did not have permission to use his credit card.
Surveillance footage showed Garcia using the man’s card at several stores, detectives said.
Garcia was booked at the Placer County Jail in Auburn and later released on bail.
