Woodland fatal hit-and-run

March 24, 2018 02:00 PM

Woodland Police are investigating what they believe to be a fatal hit-and-run on County Road 98 after a man's body was discovered on the shoulder of the roadway early Friday, the Department said.

The body "appears to have been struck by a vehicle," police said. County Road 98 was temporarily closed between Beamer Street and West Woodland Avenue as police investigated.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (530) 661-7800.

