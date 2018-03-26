Driver in fatal Woodland hit-and-run Friday morning comes forward

The driver believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian on County Road 98 early Friday has turned themself in and is cooperating with authorities, the Woodland Police Department announced Sunday night.
The suspected vehicle has also been located, according to a media release. No arrest had been made public as of Monday morning, and the Yolo County Coroner's Office had not yet released the victim's identity.
"This investigation is in its first stages and there is a great deal of information that still need to be obtained," the release said. "We appreciate how this community always comes together and tries to help."
A man's body was found on the side of County Road 98 around 7 a.m. Friday bearing injuries consistent with being struck by a car. County Road 98 remained closed between Beamer Street and West Woodland Avenue throughout the morning as authorities investigated the scene.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 530-661-7800.
