Stockton street racers strike car in intersection, killing man

A 65-year-old man was killed Sunday when his car was hit by a truck speeding through downtown Stockton.
Two vehicles were racing each other just before 5 p.m. on North California Street, according to a Stockton Police Department news release.
A light-colored car headed east on East Oak Street entered the intersection just as one of the vehicles being raced — a black truck — came zooming through and smashed into it.
The truck driver then drove away rather than render aid to the victim, who later died of his injuries at an area hospital. The two people in the car racing against the truck fled the scene on foot.
Police released video of the collision Monday in hopes of apprehending the driver. The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal crash occurred on the same block as two funeral homes and one street over from another.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Traffic Section at 209-937-8354 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. People can also text information from their cell phones to “CRIMES” (274637) and type the keyword “TIPSPD,” or click the “Submit A Tip” tab on the police Facebook page.
Tipsters can can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $10,000 if information is submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
