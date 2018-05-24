He was a good soldier, but a poor recruiter; now he's headed to prison

SHARE COPY LINK File video from 2003 shows the Department of Defense test detonating the United States' largest bomb. The MOAB was detonated against the Islamic State in Afghanistan on April 13. McClatchy Department of Defense

File video from 2003 shows the Department of Defense test detonating the United States' largest bomb. The MOAB was detonated against the Islamic State in Afghanistan on April 13. McClatchy Department of Defense