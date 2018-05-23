Bruce Echavarre remains in San Joaquin County Jail in lieu of $2.7 million bond.
Bruce Echavarre remains in San Joaquin County Jail in lieu of $2.7 million bond. Stockton Police Department
Bruce Echavarre remains in San Joaquin County Jail in lieu of $2.7 million bond. Stockton Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Stockton police chaplain, pastor arrested on suspicion of child molestation

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

May 23, 2018 04:32 PM

A Stockton pastor who worked with the city's police department was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two young girls last week.

Bruce Echavarre, 57, was the Stockton Police Department volunteer chaplain and a pastor at United Church of the Living God in Stockton, according to a media release distributed by police Wednesday. He was immediately relieved of his chaplaincy.

Two girls ages 15 and 12 reported on May 14 that they had been molested by their church pastor, the release said. Detectives arrested Echavarre two days later on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child older than 14 but more than 10 years younger than him and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Echavarre remained in San Joaquin County Jail custody in lieu of $2.7 million bail as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation or was a possible victim to call their investigations division at (209) 937-8323. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or submit a tip on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question