Stockton police chaplain, pastor arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A Stockton pastor who worked with the city's police department was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two young girls last week.
Bruce Echavarre, 57, was the Stockton Police Department volunteer chaplain and a pastor at United Church of the Living God in Stockton, according to a media release distributed by police Wednesday. He was immediately relieved of his chaplaincy.
Two girls ages 15 and 12 reported on May 14 that they had been molested by their church pastor, the release said. Detectives arrested Echavarre two days later on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child older than 14 but more than 10 years younger than him and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Echavarre remained in San Joaquin County Jail custody in lieu of $2.7 million bail as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation or was a possible victim to call their investigations division at (209) 937-8323. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or submit a tip on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel
