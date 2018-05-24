Sacramento Police were in a standoff with residents of a South Sacramento home on San Jose Way Thursday morning. The residents surrendered to police shortly before 6 a.m.
People surrender to police after hours-long standoff at South Sacramento home

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

May 24, 2018 06:47 AM

The occupants of a South Sacramento home have surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted nearly seven hours, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of San Jose Way because of a disturbance between neighbors around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman. Officers settled the situation between the neighbors and left.

Shortly after, police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of San Jose Way.

When officers returned, they learned one of the residents had come out of his home and fired a handgun in the air, Matthew said.

Officers surrounded the house and demanded the people come out, but they refused. A SWAT team was called to the scene at 3:45 a.m., Matthew said.

Three residents of the home, a man, woman and teenager, surrendered to police shortly before 6 a.m., she said. They are being detained while officers search the house for any weapons.

Police have reopened San Jose Way and 41st Street to traffic.

@SullivanMollyM

