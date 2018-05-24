The Sacramento Police Department closed off Stockton Boulevard between Fruitridge Road and Lawrence Drive for a few hours Thursday morning while they investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair, authorities said.
Woman in a wheelchair killed in early morning hit-and-run, Sacramento police say

By Nashelly Chavez

May 24, 2018 09:56 AM

The Sacramento Police Department closed off Stockton Boulevard to drivers for a few hours Thursday morning while they investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair, Officer Linda Matthew said.

A different agency received the initial report of the incident at around 3 a.m. but realized the crash was outside their jurisdiction, Matthew said. The Sacramento Police Department's Major Crimes Unit was then called out and took over the investigation.

“Our officers responded (and) the female was already deceased," Matthew said. “ It appears that she was in the southbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard in a wheelchair.”

Traffic was closed to drivers for a few hours at Stockton Boulevard between Fruitridge Road and Lawrence Drive as officers conducted their investigation. Police reopened the roadway at around 7:30 a.m., according to a department tweet.

Investigators do not know whether the woman was in the car lane or in the bicycle lane during the incident, Matthew said. They also did not have a vehicle or driver description as of Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call the Sacramento Police Department's non-emergency line at 916-264-5471.

